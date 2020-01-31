Nutley HS boys bowling team wins North 1B Group 3 Sectional title

LODI, NJ — The Nutley High School boys bowling team placed first in the NJSIAA North 1B Group 3 Sectional Championship at Lodi Lanes on Jan. 30 with a team score of 2,662.

Competing for Nutley were seniors Zack Mackiewicz, Dan Kuczek and Matt Wrobel, and juniors Jordan Zarro and Gianni Feraco. Second-place Morris Knolls scored 2,649.

Nutley will compete in the State Finals on Feb. 10 at Bowlero in North Brunswick. Also moving on to the individual championships, also at Bowlero on February 14, will be Jordan Zarro, whose 640 series placed fifth at the sectional. Congratulations to Nutley boys bowling on a job well done.