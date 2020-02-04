Nutley HS girls bowling team wins Essex County title; boys team finishes runner-up

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School bowling teams enjoyed stellar efforts in the Essex County Athletic Directors Tournament on Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, at Hanover Lanes.

The girls team, led by junior Nicole Case, placed first overall in a girls field of 10, easily outdistancing runner-up Irvington with a score of 1,907.

Nutley’s girls have won this tournament three out of the last four years. Also competing were senior Gabriella Rizzo, junior Tatyana Salazar and freshmen Julianne Carson, Angelica Duffy, and Kaitlyn Serrilli.

The boys team, led by senior Matt Wrobel, placed second overall in a boys field of 18 with a score of 2,712. Also competing were seniors Zachary Mackiewicz and Dan Kuczek; juniors Jordan Zarro, Gianni Feraco and Lorenzo Cozzolino; sophomore Timothy Twomey; and freshman Kalvin Wong.

Individuals qualifying and moving on to the Essex County Individual Tournament on Feb. 5 at Hanover Lanes are Wrobel (604), Case (447), Rizzo (413) and Carson (371).

Case posted the highest individual score of the day, 170, and the highest series, 447.

The Raiders continue to have a very successful season, having last week wrapped up first place in their respective divisions in the Super Essex Conference.