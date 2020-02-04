Nutley HS girls bowling team wins Essex County title; boys team finishes runner-up

The NHS girls bowling team, under head coach George Ackerman, middle, captured the Essex County title at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Feb. 3.
NHS junior Nicole Case poses with NHS athletic director Joe Piro at the Essex County Tournament at Hanover Lanes. Case had the highest score of the gme at 170 and highest series at 447.
Photos Courtesy of George Ackerman.
The NHS boys bowling team took second place at the Essex County Tournament at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Feb. 3.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School bowling teams enjoyed stellar efforts in the Essex County Athletic  Directors Tournament on Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, at Hanover Lanes.

The girls  team, led by junior Nicole Case, placed first overall in a girls field of 10, easily  outdistancing runner-up Irvington with a score of 1,907.

Nutley’s girls have won this tournament three out of the last four years.  Also competing were senior Gabriella Rizzo, junior Tatyana Salazar and freshmen Julianne Carson, Angelica Duffy, and Kaitlyn Serrilli.

The boys team, led by senior Matt Wrobel, placed second overall in a boys field of 18 with a score of 2,712. Also competing were seniors Zachary Mackiewicz and Dan Kuczek; juniors Jordan Zarro, Gianni Feraco and Lorenzo  Cozzolino; sophomore Timothy Twomey; and freshman Kalvin Wong.

Individuals qualifying and moving on to the Essex County Individual  Tournament on Feb. 5 at Hanover Lanes are Wrobel (604), Case (447), Rizzo (413) and Carson (371).

Case posted the highest individual score of the day, 170, and the  highest series, 447.

The Raiders continue to have a very successful season, having last   week wrapped up first place in their respective divisions in the Super Essex Conference.

 

