NUTLEY, NJ — Abigail Scheidel and fellow senior Jaden Long each had 13 points to lead the fourth-seeded Nutley High School girls basketball team to a 39-36 win over 13th-seeded Newark Arts in the Essex County Tournament round of 16 on Feb. 8 at NHS.

Mackenzie Albert, a sophomore, also had nine points for the Raiders, who won their 11th straight game to improve to 16-5 on the season.

Nutley will host fifth-seeded and defending champion West Orange in the quarterfinals on Feb. 15.