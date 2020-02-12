Nutley HS student-athletes announce college choices

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School held a National Signing Day ceremony for 10 student-athletes who announced their college choices.
The ceremony took place at NHS on Feb. 12, attended by family members, friends, coaches and administrators.
The following NHS student-athletes were honored:
- Samantha Gabriele, soccer, Montclair State University
- Isabella Fogle, softball, Muhlenberg College
- Jamell Quiles, softball, Bloomfield College
- Aislin Scarpelli, rowing, Rutgers University
- Johnny Matrona, lacrosse, Piedmont College
- Dominic Contella, lacrosse, Susquehanna University
- Kevin Hogan, baseball, Felician University
- Trevor Santos, baseball, Manhattan College
- Peter Haverick, wrestling, Davis & Elkins College
- Abigail Scheidel, basketball, Muhlenberg College
