Nutley HS student-athletes announce college choices

By on Comments Off on Nutley HS student-athletes announce college choices

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino. Seated are the Nutley High School student-athletes who announced their college choices. Seated, from left, are Aislinn Scarpelli, rowing, Rutgers University; Jamell Quilles, softball, Bloomfield College; Abigail Scheidel, basketball, Muhlenberg College; and Isabella Fogle, softball, Muhlenberg College. Standing, from left, are Dominic Contella, lacrosse, Susquehanna University; Johnny Matrona, lacrosse, Piedmont College; Samantha Gabriele, soccer, Montclair State University; Kevin Hogan, baseball, Felician University; Peter Haverick, wrestling, Davis & Elkins College; and Trevor Santos, baseball, Manhattan College.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School held a National Signing Day ceremony for 10 student-athletes who announced their college choices.

The ceremony took place at NHS on Feb. 12, attended by family members, friends, coaches and administrators.

The following NHS student-athletes were honored:

  • Samantha Gabriele, soccer, Montclair State University
  • Isabella Fogle, softball, Muhlenberg College
  • Jamell Quiles, softball, Bloomfield College
  • Aislin Scarpelli, rowing, Rutgers University
  • Johnny Matrona, lacrosse, Piedmont College
  • Dominic Contella, lacrosse, Susquehanna University
  • Kevin Hogan, baseball, Felician University
  • Trevor Santos, baseball, Manhattan College
  • Peter Haverick, wrestling, Davis & Elkins College
  • Abigail Scheidel, basketball, Muhlenberg College

 

Nutley HS student-athletes announce college choices added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS