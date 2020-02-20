Nutley Rec Flag Football is offered this spring for boys and girls in grades 1-4

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci and the Department of Parks and Recreation are currently accepting registrations for the spring season of Flag Football.

Online registration is available at https://register.communitypass.net/nutley. The league will begin play in late April. This program is open to boys and girls grades 1 through 4. The fee for this program is $40 per child and the deadline for registration is March 15.

This program is designed to educate young people about football while emphasizing participation and sportsmanship. Players learn skills and lessons that help them succeed both on and off the field. “Our goal is for the children to learn and enjoy the game, then potentially move onto our other football programs,” stated Tucci. The program provides young players a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in non-contact, continuous action while learning lessons in teamwork.

For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 973-284-4966.