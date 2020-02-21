Nutley HS boys basketball team gives good efforts this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — With just four victories, the Nutley High School boys basketball team has struggled this season competing in the always arduous Super Essex Conference. However, longtime head coach Bob Harbison’s team has consistently given good efforts against similar-caliber opponents.

The Raiders have been led by seniors Chris Kruse, Aidan Ozdemir and Tyler Dick, juniors Maguire Branigan, Justin Edert and Jordan Greene; and sophomores Nick Schroeder and Matt Harbison.

Of the four wins, two came in the Charlie Dolan holiday tournament in Kearny. Nutley defeated Cranford and Bard in the tournament. The Raiders’ other wins were against Cristo Rey and Shabazz.

Nutley was scheduled to visit Shabazz on Feb. 20 and host Wallington on Feb. 21 in the season finale.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Nutley (white uniforms) vs. East Orange Campus, Feb. 13