Nutley HS wrestling team finishes in third place at District 9; advances eight to Region 3

LIVINGSTON — The Nutley High School wrestling team enjoyed a stellar outing at the District 9 tournament at Livingston on Feb. 22.

The Raiders took third place in the team standings.

Nutley had three runner-ups: Jacob Gonzalez at the 145-pound weight class, Salvatore Mainiero at 160 and Charles Searle at 285 heavyweight.

Franco Graffeo, Peter Haverick, Anthony Haines, Daniel Jennings and Nicolas Polewka each finished in third place in their respective weight classes.

The eight NHS wrestlers will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29. The regions consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.

District 9

at Livingston

Team scores: Delbarton 321; Livingston 140; Nutley 125.5; 4. North Bergen 107; Bloomfield 106; Secaucus 53.5; Newark Academy 33; Orange 31; Glen Ridge 0.

NHS results

Finals

145: Andrew Trocyznski, Delbarton, pinned Gonzalez, 1:25.

160: Dante Stefanelli, Delbarton, technical fall Mainiero, 20-5, 4:21.

285: Ricky Perez, North Bergen, decisioned Searle, 3-2 overtime.

Third-place consolations

106: Graffeo pinned Evan Cabrera, North Bergen, 4:35.

152: Haverick decisioned Justin Jose, North Bergen, 5-2.

170: Haines decisioned Jarred Garcia, Bloomfield, 8-2.

195: Jennings pinned Yosvaldy Dominguez, Bloomfield, 5:41.

220: Polewka pinned Andy Osmanaj, Secaucus, 2:19.