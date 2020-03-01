Nutley HS advances four wrestlers to NJSIAA tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling program has enjoyed a rich tradition of excellence.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano Jr., rose to the occasion once again during the Region 3 tournament at West Orange on Feb. 26, 28-29.

Nutley boasted four wrestlers who earned top-four finishes in their respective weight classes to earn a trip to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7.

Jacob Gonzalez, a senior at the 145-pound weight class; junior Salvatore Mainiero, at 160; and junior Charles Searle, at 285 heavyweight, finished in third place, while junior Nicolas Polewka took fourth place at 220. The top four finishers in each weight class earned berths to the NJSIAA tournament.

Peter Haverick, a senior, took sixth place at 152 for Nutley.

In all, Nutley had eight wrestlers at the region tournament. The others were freshman Franco Graffeo, senior Daniel Jennings and junior Anthony Haines. The region tournament consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. Nutley competed in District 9 in Livingston.

Indeed, the Raiders had reason to feel redeemed. Last season, NHS failed to send a wrestler to the NJSIAA tournament, breaking a remarkable streak of qualifying at least one wrestler to Atlantic City in each of the previous 25 years.

Region 3, at West Orange HS

Feb. 26

Pre-quarterfinals

106-pound weight class: Adian Carmody, Livingston, major decision Franco Graffeo, Nutley, 14-1.

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, major decisioned Reese Manfredi, Warren Hills, 9-1.

152: Peter Haverick, Nutley, pinned Jacob Gross, Belvidere, 3:45.

160: Salvatore Mainiero, Nutley, pinned Anthony DeMarco, Lyndhurst/North Arlington, 1:33.

170: Anthony Haines, Nutley, pinned Tommie Lee Minaya, Becton, 2:32.

195: Daniel Jennings, Nutley, major decisioned Anthony Newman, Livingston, 13-5.

220: Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, decisioned Andrew Mauricio, Kearny, 3-2.

285: Charles Searle, Nutley, pinned Tashon May, Orange, 4:38.

Feb. 28

Quarterfinals

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, technical fall Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 18-3, 4:36.

152: Max Lee, Livingston, decisioned Peter Haverick, Nutley, 5-4, double overtime.

160: Salvatore Mainiero, Nutley, pinned Evan Cannon, Randolph, 1:59.

170: Colin Loughney, West Morris, decisioned Anthony Haines, Nutley, 6-3.

195: Gianluca Birnbaum, Hanover Park, decisioned Daniel Jennings, Nutley, 4-3.

220: Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, decisioned Mike Sierra, North Bergen, 5-4.

285: Ricky Perez, North Bergen, pinned Charles Searle, Nutley, 1:53.

Feb. 29

Semifinals

145: Andrew Troczynski, Delbarton, pinned Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, 2:20.

160: Dante Stefanelli, Delbarton, technical fall Salvatore Mainiero, Nutley, 22-7, 3:50.

220: P.J. Casale, Delbarton, technical fall Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, 19-2, 2:08.

Consolation quarterfinals

152: Peter Haverick, Nutley, decisioned Matthew Borgia, West Morris, 6-2.

170: Nicholas Hildebrandt, Warren Hills, decisioned Anthony Haines, Nutley, 7-4.

195: Matthew Mauricio, Kearny, pinned Daniel Jennings, Nutley, 4:26.

285: Charles Searle, Nutley, pinned Josh Hermann, Mendham, 2:18.

Consolation semifinals

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, decisioned D’Isaiah Larrea, Bloomfield, 10-3.

152: William Schlegel, Mendham, decisioned Peter Haverick, Nutley, 10-6.

160: Salvatore Mainiero, Nutley, major decisioned Owen Frizzell, Warren Hills, 13-2.

220: Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, decisioned Edwin Louis, Irvington, 6-5.

285: Charles Searle, Nutley, won by forfeit.

Fifth-place

152: Max Lee, Livingston, decisioned Peter Haverick, Nutley, 3-1.

Third-place

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, decisioned David Guerra, Belleville, 19-15.

160: Salvatore Mainiero, Nutley, decisioned Evan Cannon, Randolph, 9-6.

220: Mike Sierra, North Bergen, decisioned Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, 9-4.

285: Charles Searle, Nutley, decisioned Kevin Ramos, West Morris, 2-1, double overtime.