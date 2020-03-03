Nutley HS fencer Owen Lockwood wins bronze medal at State Individual Championships

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Nutley High School senior Owen Lockwood took the bronze medal in foil at the State Individual Championships at Livington High School on Sunday, March 1.

Lockwood went 16-3 and defeated the silver medalist twice. He also went 5-2 in the finals and missed out on first place by one win.

Next year, Lockwood will be fencing for St. John’s University, a perennial top-five team in the country with the most individual All-Americans and NCAA champions, most of whom have competed on the Olympic level.