Nutley HS fencer Owen Lockwood wins bronze medal at State Individual Championships

Nutley HS senior Owen Lockwood, right, won the bronze medal in foil at the State Individual Championships. Joinng him are Shore Regional’s Aidan Johnson, who won silver; and Columbia’s Jack Woods, who won gold for the second straight year.
Owen Lockwood’s bronze medal.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Nutley High School senior Owen Lockwood took the bronze medal in foil at the State Individual Championships at Livington High School on Sunday, March 1.

Lockwood went 16-3 and defeated the silver medalist twice. He also went 5-2 in the finals and missed out on first place by one win.

Next year, Lockwood will be fencing for St. John’s University, a perennial top-five team in the country with the most individual All-Americans and NCAA champions, most of whom have competed on the Olympic level.

