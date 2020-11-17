Girls cross country finishes second in SEC, Miruelo and DeFluri place Top 10

NUTLEY, NJ — On Nov. 4, the Nutley High School girls cross country squad trekked out to Branch Brook Park to finish their already awesome Super Essex Conference season. On an absolutely beautiful day, the girls came in red hot. Placing second overall in the league championships, the girls felt very good about their season overall. The five seniors came in at great times as they finished their last runs through the Brick City park.

Senior captains Tiffany “The Meter Eater” Miruelo (20:44) and Morgan “Dynamite” DeFluri (23:07) both ran great races and finished in the top 10 overall. Miruelo finished in second place and DeFluri surged to an eighth-place finish to help Nutley secure the silver on the day. “Mad Maddy” Seckler (24:20), Abby “The Animal” Smith (25:03 and Ava “The Avalanche” Tucker (25:17) all finished in a great range. Following the trio were sophomores Beth “Merry” Christman and Sarah “The Galloper” Gibney who came in good enough to finish the job as a top team in the league.