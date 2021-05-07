Nutley’s Kraft signs national letter of intent to WV school

NUTLEY, NJ — Jensen Kraft, of Nutley, has signed a national letter of intent accepting a volleyball scholarship to Davis & Elkins College, located in Elkins in West Virginia.

Jensen, who attended St. Mary High School in Rutherford, won 12 varsity letters as a member of the volleyball, track and field, basketball and softball teams. Kraft won multiple all-league awards in volleyball, basketball and softball, switching to track her senior year and finishing in the top 10 for the mile and half mile at the NJSIAA Group Championships.

The outside hitter is excited to play for the W.V. school that made it to the Mountain East Conference semifinal round this year under new head coach Jordan Willis.