Columbia-Walsh is top lacrosse player for MKA

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley resident Patricia Columbia-Walsh has been a standout for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team, which has put together a fine 15-5 record entering the Thursday, June 10, Non-Public B state tournament semifinals vs. Saddle River Day School.

Columbia-Walsh, who is a junior commit to the University of Pennsylvania, has scored 67 goals and has a team-leading 34 assists and 101 points for MKA.

“Patricia is a great playmaker and scorer for us and helps our team in so many other ways as well,” MKA coach Chelsea Intrabartola said. “Her ability to win a draw control, make a key pass to an open teammate and hustle from one end of the field to the other have made her one of the best players in Essex County.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann