Behind four individual champions, host Nutley HS wrestling team finishes in second place at District 11 tournament

NUTLEY, NJ — The host Nutley High School boys wrestling team finished in second place overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 11 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Raiders, under head coach Mike DiPiano Jr., had 183.5 points among the 10 schools. West Morris Central High School took first place with 204.5 points.

The Raiders boasted four champions, two second-place finishers and two third-place finishers.

The following are the NHS champions: sophomore Jack Finkelstein, sophomore Antonio Maiden, freshman Louis DellaVolpe and sophomore Aidan Rotbaum.

Junior Christopher Cifelli and sophomore Nolan Brewer each took second place, while junior Sean Vilchez and senior Damiano Farro each took third place.

The eight NHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1. The top-four finishers at the eight region tournaments will advance to the NJSIAA’s state individual championships in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 6-8.

Junior Adam Youssef and senior Tyler Vonroth each took fourth place for NHS at the district.

District 11

Nutley results

Finals

113 pounds: Finkelstein pinned. Mark Montuore (West Morris), 0:39 seconds.

126: Brandon Rayack (Governor Livingston) technical fall over Cifelli, 15-0.

144: Maiden decisioned Christopher Taddeo (Livingston), 4-2.

150: DellaVolpe major decisioned Vincent Capone (Governor Livingston), 22-10.

157: Rotbaum pinned Aedan Lopez (West Orange), 0:37.

285: Thomas Borgia (West Morris) pinned Brewer, 1 minute, 31 seconds.

Third-place consolations

120: Lorenzo Tiankee (Belleville) pinned Youssef, 1:11.

175: Saayan Kaira (Glen Ridge) technical fall over Vonroth, 15-0.

190: Vilchez pinned. Leo Silverstein (Montclair), 2:00.

215: Farro pinned Brian Calle (Belleville), 0:36.

Photo Courtesy of NHS head coach Mike DiPiano Jr.