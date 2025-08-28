FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Nutley HS boasts strong experience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team has reason to feel excited this season.

The Maroon Raiders last season made the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Though they received a tough draw and lost decisively at perennial powerhouse Phillipsburg in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state first round, the experience was invaluable. They had an opportunity to experience the atmosphere at a place like Phillipsburg, which has a rich football history.

The Raiders, indeed, are motivated to build on last year’s 4-6 record. They committed to the weight room in the offseason and had an “awesome summer,” said third-year head coach Chris Helm.

“It’s going to be fun. We should be able to compete with everybody,” said Helm.

The Raiders return several solid players. Among those key experienced players are junior quarterback Brayden King (5-foot-11, 160 pounds), senior wide receiver/safety Jeremiah Tirado (5-10, 195), senior wide receiver/defensive end Jalyn Caraballo (6-2, 190) and junior running back/outside linebacker Aidan Rotbaum (5-9, 190).

King orchestrated the miraculous hook-and-lateral touchdown on the last play of the game to beat West Milford, 18-15, at Tangorra Field. That win boosted the Raiders to a 4-3 record and proved critical in clinching a playoff spot.

Tirado is coming off a strong season, earning All-State Group 4 first-team honors. Rotbaum is a three-year starter, who had a standout wrestling season in which he qualified for the state championships in Atlantic City. Caraballo also is a three-year letterwinner.

Leading the offensive line will be senior right tackle Matt Serritella (6-1, 220) and senior left tackle Noah Smith (6-4, 270).

Other contributing players are senior fullback/defensive lineman Santino Cundiff (6-0, 220), junior utility Dom Saladino (6-0 170), senior defensive back Michael Misner (5-11, 160) and sophomore wide receiver Dom Bok (6-3, 180), whose father was a standout NHS basketball player.

Sophomore kicker Brian Dolaghan returns as the placekicker. Sophomore Billy Christy is a top-notch long snapper, having attended a long-snapping camp at Notre Dame. Senior running back Zahir Weatherington (5-7, 160) will return kickoffs and punts.

Helm knows all about Raiders football. A 2001 NHS graduate, Helm was a standout running back and linebacker. In his playing days, the Raiders faced strong programs, such as Don Bosco Prep and Bergen Catholic.

As the Raiders are now quite familiar with Helm’s system, the pieces are in place to have a strong season.

“Everything is a lot smoother,” Helm said. “We know how we practice. We know what we are going to do offensively and defensively as a scheme. But I think the key to success is to work outside their comfort zone and become those tough, gritty Nutley kids. Everything is in place for them. Doing the right thing in practice, over and over, is what it’s going to take (to succeed).”

The Raiders will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 28, at River Dell. They

will play all their regular-season games at night.

Schedule

Aug. 28: at River Dell, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5: vs. Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Wayne Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Passaic, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Millburn, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: at West Milford, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Passaic Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Nutley team practice at Tangorra Field/Park Oval, Aug. 13.