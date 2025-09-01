Here are the 2025 Nutley HS boys and girls soccer team schedules

Connect on Linked in

The Nutley High School boys and girls varsity soccer teams are getting ready to begin their seasons.

The following are their season-openers:

Nutley boys soccer

Sept. 2: Barringer, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4: Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Irvington, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Kearny, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Seton Hall Prep, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 22: Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: Verona, 4 p.m.

Home games at Glotzbach Field, located at 44 Park Ave. in Nutley.

Nutley girls soccer

Sept. 3: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 5: Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Sept. 9: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Rutherford, 10 a.m., at Park Oval.

Sept. 23: Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: at East Side, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: Lakeland, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 1: at West Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Boonton, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: Cedar Grove, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 13: Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: Clifton, 6 p.m., at Park Oval.

Oct. 28: Rahway, 4 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, home games at Glotzbach Field, located at 44 Park Ave., in Nutley.