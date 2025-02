Nutley HS boys basketball team enjoying fine season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team, under longtime head coach Bob Harbison, is enjoying a fine season.

The Raiders boasted a stellar 10-4 record recently. Nutley started the season at 5-0. The key contributors for the Raiders are senior guard Jordan Small, senior forward Ryan Ibrahim, junior guard Michael Misner, sophomore guard Tim Gordon, sophomore center Sean Fealey and senior guard Will Llanza. Other contributors are senior guard Gian Duan, senior forward Justin Figueroa, senior center Nick Gallo, senior forward Noah Reilly and senior forward Drew Slomkowski.

The Raiders, seeded 28th, were scheduled to host No. 37 Eagle Academy in the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Friday, Jan. 31. The winner will visit the Essex County Tournament loser between No. 12 seed Bloomfield and No. 21 seed American History on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Results:

Dec. 17: win, Eagle Academy, 45-35.

Dec. 19: win, at Golda Och Academy, 60-34.

Dec. 21: win, West Caldwell Tech, 57-54.

Dec. 27: win, Morristown, at Kearny, 67-55.

Dec. 28: win, at Kearny, 59-49.

Jan. 3: loss, at Glen Ridge, 41-28.

Jan. 6: win, Belleville, 41-32.

Jan. 7: win, Weequahic, 62-44.

Jan. 9: win, Bard, 55-37.

Jan. 14: win, at Technology, 59-43.

Jan. 16: loss, at Cedar Grove, 58-43.

Jan. 18: loss, at Ridgefield Park, 60-57.

Jan. 21: win, Newark Lab, 64-51.

Jan. 23: loss, at Eagle Academy, 53-49.