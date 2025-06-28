Nutley HS athletes will continue their careers collegiately

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School Athletics honored several student-athletes. as they announced their college decisions to continue their athletic careers, during a ceremony that took place in the school’s auditorium on Thursday, May 29.

The student-athletes were joined by family members, coaches, administrators and coaches.

The following are those student-athletes:

  • Gabriella Botti – Sacred Heart University, in Connecticut; bowling, Division 1.
  • Shane Castellanos – Erskine College, in South Carolina; volleyball, Division 1.
  • Grace Christie – Mount Saint Mary College, in New York, basketball, Division 3.
  • Serena Genna – Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut; cheer, Division 1.
  • Alexa McLaughlin – Penn State University at Schuylkill; volleyball, Division 3.
  • Anthony Oramas – Marywood University, in Pennsylvania; soccer, Division 3.
  • Nick Palumbo – State University of New York at New Paltz, baseball, Division 3. 
  • Amanda Scaperotta – John Carroll University, in Ohio; volleyball, Division 3.
  • Drew Slomkowski – Seton Hall University, baseball, Division 1.
  • Gavin Warburton – Thomas More University, in Kentucky; volleyball, Division 1.

