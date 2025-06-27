Nutley HS baseball players garner All-Super Essex Conference honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.
FIRST TEAM
- Ben McNeil, senior.
- Nick Palumbo, senior.
- Keith Jiratatprasot, senior.
- Drew Slomkowski, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Kennan Bilotta, sophomore.
- Ryan Pessoa, senior.
The Raiders had a good season. As the No. 10 seed, they upset No. 7 seed Northern Highlands, 3-2, in the first round on a ninth–inning home run by Jiratatprasot, before losing at No. 2 seed Old Tappan, 6-0, in the quarterfinals on May 30 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. The Raiders ended the season with a 6-5 win over Montclair on May 31 at the Park Oval to finish with a 15-13 record.
Photos Courtesy of Jose Raboy