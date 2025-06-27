Nutley HS baseball players garner All-Super Essex Conference honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Ben McNeil, senior.

Nick Palumbo, senior.

Keith Jiratatprasot, senior.

Drew Slomkowski, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kennan Bilotta, sophomore.

Ryan Pessoa, senior.

The Raiders had a good season. As the No. 10 seed, they upset No. 7 seed Northern Highlands, 3-2, in the first round on a ninth–inning home run by Jiratatprasot, before losing at No. 2 seed Old Tappan, 6-0, in the quarterfinals on May 30 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. The Raiders ended the season with a 6-5 win over Montclair on May 31 at the Park Oval to finish with a 15-13 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jose Raboy