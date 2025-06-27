Nutley HS baseball players garner All-Super Essex Conference honors

Senior Captain and SUNY New Paltz commit, Nick Palumbo gets Nutley’s first hit of the game in the first inning, steals second and third, and scores the first run on a wild pitch in the win over Northern Highlands in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state sectional tournament first round on May 27.
Senior Keith Jiratatprasot crushes a ball in the ninth for a home run and the Nutley lead against Northern Highlands in the state sectional tournament win over Northern Highlands on May 27.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

FIRST TEAM

  • Ben McNeil, senior.
  • Nick Palumbo, senior.
  • Keith Jiratatprasot, senior.
  • Drew Slomkowski, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Kennan Bilotta, sophomore.
  • Ryan Pessoa, senior.

The Raiders had a good season. As the No. 10 seed, they upset No. 7 seed Northern Highlands, 3-2, in the first round on a ninth–inning home run by Jiratatprasot, before losing at No. 2 seed Old Tappan, 6-0, in the quarterfinals on May 30 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. The Raiders ended the season with a 6-5 win over Montclair on May 31 at the Park Oval to finish with a 15-13 record.

