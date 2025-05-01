Nutley HS baseball team eyes more progress

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School baseball team is looking to make more progress this season.

Under head coach Eric Puzio, the Raiders, who had a 5-6 record through April 23, bounced back from an 0-2 start by winning the next three games, as they defeated Wayne Hills, 6-4, April 5, on the road; St. Benedict’s, 15-0, April 8, at the Park Oval; and Bloomfield, 17-4, April 9, on the road. Nutley then lost their next three games, before defeating Barringer, 6-3, on April 19, at the Park Oval. After losing to Cedar Grove, 17-6, April 21; they defeated Caldwell, 11-1, April 23, both at home.

The Raiders have been led by senior second baseman Nick Palumbo, who had a .459 batting average; senior infielder/designated hitter Ben McNeil; junior catcher Chris Kovacs; sophomore shortstop/second baseman Anthony Straface; senior first baseman Keith Jiratatprasot; sophomore pitcher Sean Fealey; sophomore third baseman Gabe Rodriguez; and senior pitcher and Seton Hall University-bound Drew Slomkowski.

Other contributors are junior outfielder/pitcher Nick Gaccione, sophomore outfielder Andrew Raboy, junior shortstop Eugenio Roman, senior catcher Santino Ruiz, sophomore outfielder Jackson Poole, junior catcher CJ Giachetti, sophomore pitcher/outfielder Kennan Bilotta, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Dominic Saladino, senior pitcher/outfielder Ryan Pessoa and senior pitcher/infielder Chris Suriani. 

NHS hopes to make a good run in the Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament. 

The seeding meeting for the GNT was scheduled for April 28, after press time. 

  

