Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield, improves to 2-0

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 21-14 win over Bloomfield High School on Sept. 5 at Tangorra Field/Park Oval.

Junior Aidan Rotbaum rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Raiders, who scored three unanswered touchdowns for a 21-7 lead.

Bloomfield took a 7-0 lead following Aiden Ruiz’s 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Raiders scored two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Brady King connected with senior Jaylyn Caraballo on a 26-yard TD pass and Rotbaum scored on a 9-yard TD run. Sophomore Brian Dolaghan kicked both extra points.

Rotbaum scored on a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter and Dolaghan kicked the point-after. Zhamir Scott cut it to 21-14 on a 70-yard touchdown run for the BHS Bengals. But the Raiders held on for the victory.

Senior Zahir Weatherington rushed for 52 yards on nine carries and senior Jeremiah Tirada had five rushes for 27 yards for the Raiders.

Bloomfield, which moved to 1-1 on the season, was led by quarterback Jeremy Tejada, who rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries, and Scott, who finished with 77 rushing yards on six carries.

Nutley moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2022.

The Raiders will host Wayne Hills on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Bloomfield will visit Montclair on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.