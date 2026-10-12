Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield

NUTLEY — The Nutley High School football team broke a four-game losing streak with a 20-17 overtime win over Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 9, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

The game was tied at 14 at the end of the fourth quarter. In overtime, the Bloomfield Bengals scored first on a 25-yard field goal.

The Raiders answered on senior Aidan Rotbaum’s 1-yard TD game to win the game.

All the scoring in regulation took place in the first quarter. Sophomore Matteo DeFabio returned a kickoff 88 yards into the end zone and senior Dom Saladino scored on a 2-yard run for the Raiders. Junior Brian Dolaghan kicked the extra points.

Rotbaum finished with 85 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Senior quarterback Brady King passed for 161 yards on seven of 17 attempts for the Raiders.

Nutley moved to a 2-5 record on the season. Bloomfield moved to a 3-4.

Nutley (2-5)

Aug. 28: loss, at Pascack Valley, 31-29

Sept. 4: win, at Orange, 49-0

Sept. 10: loss, vs. Weequahic, 24-18

Sept. 18: loss, vs. Wayne Hills, 35-14

Sept. 26: loss, vs. Newark Central, 21-7

Oct. 2: loss, at Wayne Valley, 40-22

Oct. 9: win, at Bloomfield, 20-17 (OT)

Oct. 16: vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: at West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

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