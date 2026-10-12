October 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

October 6, 2026 30
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories B-SOCCER-GRpractice2

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories

October 6, 2026 33
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game

October 6, 2026 33
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Lodi LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Lodi

October 6, 2026 34

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield FOOT-NHSvBHS1 1

Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield

October 12, 2026 7
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational LOGO-WO 2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational

October 6, 2026 20
Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP 3

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

October 6, 2026 30
West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

October 6, 2026 30

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