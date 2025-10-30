October 30, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’ CHEER-NHS

Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’

October 29, 2025
Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season FOOT-BEL-Nov19

Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer team reaches Essex County Tournament final B-SOCCER-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team reaches Essex County Tournament final

October 29, 2025
Montclair Kimberley Academy tennis star Nina Abalos wins third straight state championship G-TENNIS-MKA AbalosWEB

Montclair Kimberley Academy tennis star Nina Abalos wins third straight state championship

October 26, 2025

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS1

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways

Joe Ragozzino October 3, 2025 157
Screenshot

Umpire enjoying historic career

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 386
G-TENNIS-NHS4

Nutley HS girls tennis team is thriving this season

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 153
LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield, improves to 2-0

Joe Ragozzino September 12, 2025 206
FOOT-NHS13

Nutley HS football team defeats River Dell in season-opener

Joe Ragozzino September 3, 2025 232
LOGO-Nutley

Here are the 2025 Nutley HS boys and girls soccer team schedules

Editor August 27, 2025 248

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs FOOT-NHS13 1

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season FOOT-GR peewee 2

Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

October 30, 2025
Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season FOOT-BEL-Nov19 3

Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

October 29, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

Bloomfield Board of Education candidates

Daniel Jackovino October 30, 2025 3
CHEER-NHS

Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 8
FOOT-NHS13

Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 8
FOOT-GR peewee

Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

Editor October 30, 2025 11