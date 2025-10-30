Nutley HS football team gears up for the playoffs

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team, under head coach Chris Helm, clinched a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional playoffs.

The Raiders, seeded sixth, will visit No. 3 seed Mount Olive on Friday, Oct. 31. Nutley is 4-5 on the season and Mount Olive is 7-1.

The winner will face the victor between No. 2 seed Northern Highlands (Allendale) and Morris Knolls (Denville). The other matchups are No. 8 seed Hackensack at No. 1 seed Ramapo (Franklin Lakes) and No. 5 seed Chatham at No. 4 seed Wayne Valley.

The Raiders have been led this season by junior quarterback/defensive back Brady King, junior running back/linebacker Aidan Rotbaum, senior wide receiver/DB Jeremiah Tirado, senior RB/DB Zahir Weatherington, senior WR/DB Mike Misner, senior WR/DB Jalyn Caraballo, senior offensive/defensive lineman Andrew Abdelmalak, senior RB/DL Santino Cundiff and sophomore linebacker Devin Telcide.

Nutley results

Aug. 28: win, at River Dell, 32-27

Sept. 5: win, vs. Bloomfield, 21-14

Sept. 12: loss vs. Wayne Hills, 34-10

Sept. 19: win, at Passaic, 14-7

Sept. 26: loss, vs. West Essex, 55-20

Oct. 3: win, vs. Millburn, 36-20

Oct. 10: loss, at West Milford, 7-0

Oct. 17: loss, vs. Passaic Valley, 55-26

Oct. 24: loss, at Caldwell, 27-13

Photo Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino

