Nutley HS softball team has good start to the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team is having a good season so far, looking to make more progress.

The Raiders, under head coach Luann Zullo, had a 7-4 record through April 23.

After losing to Cedar Grove, 16-4, in the season opener on April 1 at Yanitcaw Park field, the Raiders won three in a row, defeating Newark Academy, 6-1, in Livingston on April 3; Glen Ridge, 9-7, April 8, at Yanitcaw Park; and Payne Tech, 12-1, in Newark on April 9.

Nutley lost to Caldwell, 3-0, April 14 at home; and lost to Montclair, 4-2, on April 15, before defeating Bloomfield, 10-0, April 16, at home; and West Essex, 5-2, April 17, in North Caldwell. Nutley dropped a tough 5-4 decision at Verona on April 19; defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11-1, on April 21 at home; and defeated Newark Academy, 3-0, on April 23 at home.

The Raiders have been led by sophomore outfielder Camryn Ortega (.469 batting average through April 21); senior shortstop Gabriella Mariano (.367); sophomore first base Kaitlyn Nellegar (.333); senior center fielder Sianna Kantor (.333), and sophomore left fielder Sophia Rocha (.300).

Other contributors are freshman pitcher/right fielder Gigi Liloia, sophomore pitcher/third base Makenna DeJianne; sophomore second base Zoey Von Roth and freshman catcher Sophia Delanzo.

Mariano hit two home runs and drove in five RBI, while Kantor and Ortega both recorded two hits; and Delanzo had a double in the win over Glen Ridge.

The Raiders hope to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for April 28, after press time.

This is Zullo’s 27th year (26 seasons) at the NHS helm.