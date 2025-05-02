Nutley HS softball team has good start to the season

By on Comments Off on Nutley HS softball team has good start to the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team is having a good season so far, looking to make more progress.

The Raiders, under head coach Luann Zullo, had a 7-4 record through April 23.

After losing to Cedar Grove, 16-4, in the season opener on April 1 at Yanitcaw Park field, the Raiders won three in a row, defeating Newark Academy, 6-1, in Livingston on April 3; Glen Ridge, 9-7, April 8, at Yanitcaw Park; and Payne Tech, 12-1, in Newark on April 9.

Nutley lost to Caldwell, 3-0, April 14 at home; and lost to Montclair, 4-2, on April 15, before defeating Bloomfield, 10-0, April 16, at home; and West Essex, 5-2, April 17, in North Caldwell. Nutley dropped a tough 5-4 decision at Verona on April 19; defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11-1, on April 21 at home; and defeated Newark Academy, 3-0, on April 23 at home.

The Raiders have been led by sophomore outfielder Camryn Ortega (.469 batting average through April 21); senior shortstop Gabriella Mariano (.367); sophomore first base Kaitlyn Nellegar (.333); senior center fielder Sianna Kantor (.333), and sophomore left fielder Sophia Rocha (.300).

Other contributors are freshman pitcher/right fielder Gigi Liloia, sophomore pitcher/third base Makenna DeJianne; sophomore second base Zoey Von Roth and freshman catcher Sophia Delanzo.

Mariano hit two home runs and drove in five RBI, while Kantor and Ortega both recorded two hits; and Delanzo had a double in the win over Glen Ridge.

The Raiders hope to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for April 28, after press time.

This is Zullo’s 27th year (26 seasons) at the NHS helm.

 

  

Nutley HS softball team has good start to the season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →