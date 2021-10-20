Orange HS football team falls to Livingston

ORANGE, NJ — On a warm Friday evening, Oct. 15, under the lights at Orange Bell Stadium, the Tornadoes of the Orange High School football team were riding the high off their first win over Barringer High School last week. But they had a tough task at hand as the Lancers of Livingston High School came calling in the hope of bolstering their playoff chances after coming off a big win over Paterson Kennedy.

Livingston in the end beat the Tornadoes, 49-14.

It would be Livingston which would get the fireworks going after the coin toss and opening kickoff from the Tornadoes. The Lancers, led by QB Brandon Kenney, found paydirt quickly in the first quarter with a 7-play, 62-yard march to the promised land for the game’s first score. “It was about setting the tone for our players who are all young players,” said Livingston head coach James Matsakias after the game. It would be the Lancers’ FB Alex Holland who did the honors of capping the drive from 3 yards out to hold an early 7-0 lead. For much of the first half the Lancers owned the show, forcing the Tornadoes to turn over the ball seven times on downs and punts. The Tornadoes’ defense didn’t have an answer as they kept fighting the injury bug which mysteriously took out five key players. Livingston also sacked Orange QB Maurice Williams for times in the first half, one in particular forced a punt and fumbled exchange by Orange punter Khyron Hill which the Lancers pounced on at the Orange 2-yard line. Livingston QB Brandon Kenney would take advantage of the costly mistake by sneaking into the back door to get a 14-0 edge. Livingston would build up a 28-0 lead that included an interception and 60-yard air express connection between Kenney and WR Lorenz Najjar. Kenney, who was doing his best “Johnny Football” impression by finding four different receivers who all got lucky on each pass. Livingston would score on a 13-yard run by RB Darren Morgan.

Orange would find its scoring mojo late in the second quarter Maurice Williams found Khyron Hill to cap a 5-play, 48-yard drive with a 35-yard kickstart that allowed them to connect again on the two-point conversion, taking a 28-8 momentum shift into the half. Orange would start the second half inspired but would also run into a very technical Livingston defense that would hold Orange’s lethal running attack to 12 carries on a combined 73 yards and no score. In fact, Livingston peeled off back-to-back big pass plays covering 52 yards from Kenney to WR Andrew Goebler going up 35-8. Orange responded with a big 55-yard bomb that just shook the whole Livingston defense to its core. Williams, who was 7-12 for 120 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 interception in the game, let the ball rip with such force that Khyron Hill had to snag it with three defenders grasping for air and jersey as he high-stepped for the 35-14 score. Livingston responded with an 80-yard kickoff return by returner Lorenz Najjar, again stretching the lead out of reach at 42-14. But the final nail in the proverbial coffin came when Livingston’s Ben Hauser swept three yards, capping a speedy 54-yard, 6-play drive to seal the 49-14 victory.

Both head coaches, James Matsakias of Livingston and Khalfani Alleyne of Orange, agreed that each of their squads were inexperienced and young. But when asked who had the better hand, “Obviously we lost,” said Alleyne matter-of-factly. “We both had a good hand, but he played his hand better.” he concluded. Matsakias is looking forward to his squad’s next game where they have Montclair coming in. The Mounties will also play Orange in the regular season finale in two weeks at Montclair’s Woodman Field. But before Orange can make that final stop, they will take the short 15-minute ride through the Valley of South Mountain over to Neigel Field to face the Millers of Millburn High. Both games will have a 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. kickoff times respectively this Friday evening, Oct. 22..