ORANGE, NJ — Snow in October?

Yes, that’s what happened 10 years ago, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011.

The Orange High School football team visited Glen Ridge at Hurrell Field on that day during a rare snowstorm in October.

The snow did little to slow down the Tornadoes, who won the game, 27-2.

Photos by Steve Ellmore