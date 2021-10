ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell at Millburn, 35-19, on Friday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record.

OHS quarterback Maurice Williams scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter. Williams threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Luis Rivera in the third quarter. Kyron Hill ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for OHS.

The Tornadoes will visit Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

Photo by Kerry E. Porter