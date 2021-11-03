Orange HS football team ends season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell at Montclair, 35-13, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, to end the season with a 1-8 record.

The Tornadoes were guided by head coach Khalfanye Alleyne, who was promoted from assistant coach after head coach Randy Daniel stepped down after the forfeit loss to West Side in week 2 of the season. Daniel had been the head coach of the Tornadoes since 1996. The relatively young Tornadoes defeated Barringer, 35-19, at Bell Stadium in Orange on Oct. 8 for their lone victory.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter