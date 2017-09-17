Orange HS football team falls to Mahwah

Connect on Linked in

ORANGE, NJ –The Orange High School football team lost a heartbreaking 15-12 decision to Mahwah in the home opener at Bell Stadium, Sept. 15.

The Tornadoes moved to a 1-1 record.

Mahwah kicked a field goal with five minutes left in fourth quarter to break a 12-12 tie.

OHS junior quarterback George Crespo completed seven of 12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and carried 20 times for 121 yards and a score.

Crespo threw a 17-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Mahkye Boswell and ran for a 15-yard score.

Running back Jahir McClary rushed for 36 yards.

Junior WR/DB Nyquee Hawkins had five receptions for 40 yards and posted 11 tackles.

Senior DE Nasier Givens had 11 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble and senior linebacker Kyron Copher had eight tackles and one sack for the Tornadoes.

OHS will host West Essex on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. West Essex is 1-1.