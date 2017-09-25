Orange HS football team loses on a field goal for second straight week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity football team lost on field goal for the second straight week.

The Tornadoes fell to West Essex, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bell Stadium to move to a 1-2 record.

With the score tied 7-7, West Essex’s Patrick Delahanty kicked a 19-yard field goal in the third quarter for the game-winner.

OHS junior quarterback George Crespo completed five of 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 86 yards on 19 carries. OHS junior Nyquee Hawkins had four receptions for 30 yards and had four tackles on defense.

Senior inside linebacker Mahkye Boswell had 15 tackles; senior inside linebacker Kyron Copher and senior tackle Joshua Fields each had eight tackles; senior end Nasier Givens had five tackles and a sack; and senior tackle Wilgens Previlon had five tackles for the Tornadoes.

In the previous week, OHS lost to Mahwah, 15-12, at Bell Stadium on a field goal in the second half.

The Tornadoes will visit Passaic Valley (2-1) on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. in Little Falls.

Orange (1-2)

Sept. 9, Won, at Ferris, 47-6

Sept. 15, Loss, Mahwah, 15-12

Sept. 23, Loss, West Essex, 10-7

Sept. 30, at Passaic Valley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Nutley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, Parsippany Hills, 1 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Central, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3, Chatham, 7 p.m.