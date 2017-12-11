Orange HS boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to tip off seasons

Connect on Linked in

Photos by Steve Ellmore: Orange (gray unforms) vs. Hillside, scrimmage, Dec. 8, at Orange HS

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams will tip off their seasons Dec. 15.

The boys’ team, under head coach Jamaal Cooper, will host Newark Central at 7 p.m.

The girls’ team, under head coach Pia Frazier, will visit Nutley.

Last season, the Orange boys’ team wwon a share of the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title with Verona and Bloomfield and finished with a 20-6 overall record. This season, Orange has been moved up to the SEC-Liberty Division.

The girls’ team won the SEC-Col0nial Division title with a 14-0 mark in the division and finished 18-8 overall last winter.

Here are their schedules:

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 15, Central, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, Linden, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 and 29, at Union City Tournament

Jan. 5, East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7, vs. Elizabeth, at West Orange, 11 a.m.

Jan. 9, at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15, East Orange Campus, OHS 9th Annual M.L.K. Basketball Classic, 5 p.m.

Jan. 16, Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, University, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8, at Hackettstown, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15, Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 21, at Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, Phillipsburg, noon

Girls basketball

Dec. 15, at Nutley, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, Arts, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-28, at Pequannock Christmas Tournament

Jan. 3, Newark Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6, Somerville, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9, Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11, Newark Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Jan. 15, Lincoln, 9th Annual OHS M.L.K. Basketball Classic, 3 p.m.

Jan. 18, Nutley, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 23, Newark Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27, McNair, 1 p.m.

Jan. 30, Shabazz, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 1, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Newark Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19, at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, at Morris Hills, 1 p.m.