Orange HS boys’ basketball team tops East Orange Campus HS

Photos by Steve Ellmore: East Orange Campus HS vs. Orange HS, Jan. 5, at EOCHS.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – D’Angelo Blackmand hit a layup with 20 seconds left to lift the Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a thrilling 45-44 win over host East Orange Campus High School on Friday, Jan. 5.

Blackmand’s heroics capped a great individual performance as he finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Henry Jean-Baptiste also had eight points and 13 rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 2-4.

The EOCHS Jaguars were led by Supreme Cook’s 13 points. The Jaguars moved to 4-3.