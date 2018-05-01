Orange HS alumnus Jamar Summers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

ORANGE, NJ – Jamar Summers didn’t get his name called during the NFL Draft, April 26-28.

But that didn’t mean the Orange High School alumnus’ dreams of playing in the NFL were shattered.

Summers, a 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback from the University of Connecticut, was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

This past season, Summers was fourth on the team in tackles with 63 and had one interception. Summers picked off 12 passes in four years with the Huskies that included eight interceptions during the 2015 season.

Summer is a 2013 Orange HS graduate.