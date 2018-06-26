Orange HS defensive lineman Nasir Givens named North All-Star Defensive MVP in 40th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South Football All-Star Classic

By JR Parachini

UNION, NJ – Defensive lineman Nasir Givens, representing Orange High School, was named the North All-Star Defensive Most Valuable Player in the 40th Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic on Monday, June 25, at Kean University in Union.

The South All-Stars won, 38-16. It marked the second straight year that the South won the contest. The South leads the series, 20-17-2. The game features graduated seniors.

Givens, who graduated from Newark Tech, was the lone representative from OHS.

Givens had a great experience preparing for the game.

“I loved the weekend, it was great,” said Givens, who will play in college at Division 2 Pace University. “I got to build a lot of great relationships with these players.”

As for the game, this is what Givens said, “I was ready and had a lot of fun. I had to prove myself. I was here for a reason.”

In the third quarter, Givens produced a sack that forced the ball loose, with teammate Ahmad Rabah of Passaic Tech coming up with the fumble recovery at mid field. Instant replay (HUDL) was used for the first time to see if the fumble was legit. The refs ruled that it was, with the North taking over possession.

This was the second time that instant replay was used in a high school game in the state. The first time came in the Robeson All-Star Classic on June 14 at Robeson Stadium. This fall, instant replay will be instituted for all games in New Jersey.

OHS football team competes in 7-on-7 tourneys, camps

The Orange High School football team has been busy recently. The team participated in 7-on-7 tournaments at Rutgers University and at the New York Jets facility in Florham Park. At Rutgers, the team lost all four games, including to Cardinal Hayes on the last play. Cardinal Hayes went on to win the tournament.

The Tornadoes also participated at camps at Rutgers, Monmouth University and Wagner College.

The team has been working out Mondays through Fridays in preparation for the start of camp in August.

– Joe Ragozzino contributed to this article.