Orange HS football team looks to bounce back in homer opener vs. Snyder

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity football team hopes to bounce back from its season-opening loss to Irvington.

The Tornadoes will host Snyder in their home opener this Friday, Sept. 7, at Bell Stadium at 7 p.m.

Orange dropped a 30-6 decision to Irvington in the season opener Friday, August 31, in Irvington. Trailing 30-0, the Tornadoes broke the shutout in the fourth quarter on senior quarterback George Crespo’s 21-yard touchdown run.

Snyder lost at West Side, 36-0, in the season opener August 31.

