Orange HS football team dominates Snyder for first win of season

By on Comments Off on Orange HS football team dominates Snyder for first win of season

Photo by Steve Ellmore.
OHS senior Travion Thomas carries the ball in the season opener against Irvington.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity football team earned its first win of the season with a 37-6 win over Snyder in the home opener Friday night, Sept. 7 at Bell Stadium.

Senior Nyquee Hawkins scored three touchdown runs of 26, 34, and 44 yards. Junior quarterback George Crespo threw two touchdown passes of 7 yards to senior Trevion Thomas and 29 yards to sophomore Montrez Boswell. Boswell also had a 10-yard TD run. Nyleek Mann, a junior, scored on a 60-yard punt return.

Defensively, linebacker Crespo had 10 tackles and two forced fumbles; defensive back Thomas had two tackles and two interceptions; senior end Nigil Thomas posted eight tackles; and Boswell and defensive back Brantly Constant each had five tackles.

The Tornadoes will visit Ferris of Jersey City Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Ferris is 0-2.

Orange (1-1)

August 31, Loss, at Irvington, 30-6

Sept. 7, Won, Snyder, 37-6

Sept. 15, at Ferris, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21, Weequahic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, Millburn, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, Belleville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Memorial, 7 p.m.

 

  

Orange HS football team dominates Snyder for first win of season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS