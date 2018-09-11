Orange HS football team dominates Snyder for first win of season

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity football team earned its first win of the season with a 37-6 win over Snyder in the home opener Friday night, Sept. 7 at Bell Stadium.

Senior Nyquee Hawkins scored three touchdown runs of 26, 34, and 44 yards. Junior quarterback George Crespo threw two touchdown passes of 7 yards to senior Trevion Thomas and 29 yards to sophomore Montrez Boswell. Boswell also had a 10-yard TD run. Nyleek Mann, a junior, scored on a 60-yard punt return.

Defensively, linebacker Crespo had 10 tackles and two forced fumbles; defensive back Thomas had two tackles and two interceptions; senior end Nigil Thomas posted eight tackles; and Boswell and defensive back Brantly Constant each had five tackles.

The Tornadoes will visit Ferris of Jersey City Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Ferris is 0-2.

Orange (1-1)



August 31, Loss, at Irvington, 30-6

Sept. 7, Won, Snyder, 37-6

Sept. 15, at Ferris, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21, Weequahic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13, Millburn, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, Belleville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Memorial, 7 p.m.