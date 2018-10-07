Orange HS football team rallies past Barringer for second win in a row

ORANGE, NJ – Sophomore running back Montez Boswell rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to lead the Orange High School varsity football team to a come-from-behind 10-6 home win over Barringer on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 6.

Trailing 6-0 at halftime, the Tornadoes rallied in the third quarter by scoring all their points. Boswell scored on a 5-yard run and sophomore Louce Julien added the extra point. Julien kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Senior linebacker Az Parks and senior defensive end Nigel Thomas each had eight tackles; Julien had six tackles from his defensive end position; sophomore defensive back Brantly Constant had five tackles and a fumble recovery; and junior defensive tackle Al-Ky-juan Green had five tackles for the Tornadoes, who won their second straight game and improved to a 4-2 record. Barringer fell to 3-2.

Orange will host Millburn on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. Millburn lost to Mendham, 35-33, Oct. 5 to fall to 2-4.