Orange HS football team falls to Millburn as two-game win streak ends

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School varsity football team hopes to get back on the winning track as the Tornadoes host Belleville, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Orange lost to Millburn, 27-20, at home on Saturday afternoon Oct. 13. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak and moved their record to 4-3.

The Tornadoes led 20-14 at the end of the third quarter but Millburn scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win it.

In the third quarter, senior quarterback Jamear Reed scored on a 1-yard run for the Tornadoes. Tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, Millburn scored on a 67-yard pass play in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead.

Orange rallied in the third quarter as senior Trevion Thomas scored on a pair of touchdown runs of 35 yards and 45 yards to take a 20-14 lead.

Thomas finished with 156 yards on 20 carries and the two TDs. Sophomore Montez Boswell ran for 74 yards on 10 carries and Reed finished with 45 rushing yards on 12 carries and the TD.

Sophomore defensive end Louce Julien, who kicked two extra points, also was a standout on defense as he had seven tackles, two sacks, one fumble caused and one fumble recovery. Senior defensive end Nigil Thomas had 11 tackles; senior linebacker Curtiz Lynch had eight tackles and junior tackle Al’kjuan Green had seven tackles for OHS.

Belleville lost to Barringer, 27-0, Oct. 12 at home for its second loss in a row to move to a 4-2 record.

Orange (4-3)

August 31, Loss, at Irvington, 30-6

Sept. 7, Won, Snyder, 37-6

Sept. 15, Won, at Ferris, 40-0

Sept. 21, Loss, Weequahic, 40-7

Sept. 28, Won, at Bloomfield, 19-18 (OT)

Oct. 6, Won, Barringer, 10-6

Oct. 13, Loss, Millburn, 27-20

Oct. 19, Belleville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Memorial, 7 p.m.