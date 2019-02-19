Orange HS wrestling brothers enjoy District 9 tournament success

ORANGE, NJ – Merlin Senat and Pierre Senat, both brothers, enjoyed stellar performances to lead the Orange High School varsity wrestling team at the District 9 tournament at Nutley HS, Feb. 16.

Pierre, a senior, finished in second place in the 120-pound weight class. In the finals, he lost to Delbarton’s Anthony Clark by technical fall, 16-1, in 3:43.

Merlin, a sophomore, finished in third place in the 106-pound class after posting a 10-4 decision win over Livingston’s Zach Vera in the third-place consolation.

Merlin and Pierre advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The region tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of District 9, 10, 11 and 12.