Orange HS wrestling brothers enjoy District 9 tournament success

By on Comments Off on Orange HS wrestling brothers enjoy District 9 tournament success

Photos courtesy of OHS Athletics.
OHS senior Pierre Senat, right, stands on the podium after taking second place in the 120-pound division at the District 9 tournament at Nutley HS. Jacob Febo of Bloomfield, left, took third, and Delbarton’s Anthony Clark, middle, took first.
Orange HS sophomore Merlin Senat, left, took third place in the 106-pund weight division at the District 9 tournament. Delbarton’s Thomas Fischer, middle, took first, and Nutley’s Vincent Spagnuolo, right, took third.

ORANGE, NJ – Merlin Senat and Pierre Senat, both brothers, enjoyed stellar performances to lead the Orange High School varsity wrestling team at the District 9 tournament at Nutley HS, Feb. 16.

Pierre, a senior, finished in second place in the 120-pound weight class. In the finals, he lost to Delbarton’s Anthony Clark by technical fall, 16-1, in 3:43.

Merlin, a sophomore, finished in third place in the 106-pound class after posting a 10-4 decision win over Livingston’s Zach Vera in the third-place consolation.

Merlin and Pierre advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The region tournaments consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of District 9, 10, 11 and 12.

 

  

Orange HS wrestling brothers enjoy District 9 tournament success added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS