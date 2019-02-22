Orange HS alum Jamar Summers playing for the Birmingham Iron of the new AAF

ORANGE, NJ – Jamar Summers, an Orange High School graduate, is a member of the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football, which began its debut season early this month.

Summers, a cornerback, played at the University of Connecticut following high school. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a undrafted free agent in 2018. Summers has been impressive in the first two weeks of the AAF season. In his AAF debut against the Memphis Express, Summers generated the highest coverage grade of the weekend at 90.7, helping the Iron to a 26-0 victory.

The Eastern Conference consists of the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express and Orlando Apollos, while the Western Conference comprises Arizona Hot Shots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders, and San Diego Fleet.