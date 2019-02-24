Orange HS wrestling brothers Pierre and Merlin Senat give good efforts at Region 3

ORANGE, NJ – Orange High School wrestling brothers Pierre Senat and Merlin Senat gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament held at West Orange HS, Feb. 21-23.

Pierre, a senior, finished in fifth place in the 120-pound division. In the first round Feb. 21, Pierre pinned West Orange’s Damianlee Torres in 38 seconds.

The next night, Pierre lost by a 15-0 technical fall to Delbarton’s Anthony Clark in the quarterfinals. The next day, Pierre won by a 15-7 major decision over Morris Catholic’s Cameron Weissberg in the consolation quarterfinals. Pierre unfortunately lost in the consolation semifinals as he was pinned by Hanover Park’s Jake Bursese. That loss denied Pierre a berth for the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Pierre then competed in the fifth-sixth place bout where he posted a 5-4 decision win over Warren Hills’ Gregory Slivka.

The top four finishers in each weight class earned berths for the state finals, Feb. 28, March 1-2.

Meanwhile, Merlin, a sophomore at the 106-pound division, lost in the first round of the region tournament Feb. 21 with a 8-4 decision loss to Jared Lee of Warren Hills to become eliminated.

The region tournaments consisted of the top three finishers from the district tournaments. Region 3 consisted of Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. At the District 9 tournament at Nutley, Feb. 16, Pierre took second place and Merlin took third place. The Senat brothers were the lone region competitors for OHS.