Orange Bengals youth football program preps for season

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange Bengals youth football program began practicing Aug. 1 for the upcoming fall season.

The Bengals are practicing Mondays through Fridays at Orange Park on the Oakwood Avenue side from 6 to 8 p.m.

The program is for ages 5-12 and involves four levels: Flag – ages 5-7, Mitey Mites – ages 7-9, Junior Pee Wees – ages 9-11 and Pee Wee – ages 11-12.

The Bengals compete in the North Jersey Pop Warner League.The Mitey Mites last year won the state championship.

Anyone interested in signing up for the team can email Bengals president Warren Clements at orangebengals1@gmail.com or you can show up at a practice session. The Bengals are a nonprofit 501(C) organization. Donations are welcomed.