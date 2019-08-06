New York Vipers capture 5th Annual Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat Classic baseball tournament championship in Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The New York Vipers captured the 5th Annual Monte Irvin Giants Wood Bat championship with a 7-6 victory over the Camden Braves at Monte Irvin field at Central Playground. The Vipers went 3-0-1 in the tournament.

“This year, every game was exciting and went down to the wire,” said Wally Boyett, Tournament Director. “We had two pool play games that ended in a tie (5-5 and 1-1) and an exciting Monte Irvin eight-inning 2-1 walk-off win against Camden.”

The Monte Irvin Giants went 1-1-1 in the tournament, losing to Camden, 5-3, in a playoff rematch. “All the teams were really good this year,” said Monte Irvin Giants Coach John Boykin. “We played the Vipers in the Bronx tournament, so we knew how good they were. We were capable of winning it, but came up a little short.”

Tournament results:

Saturday, July 27

Monte Irvin Giants 5, Essex County Bulldogs 5

New York Vipers 1, Camden Braves 1

New York Vipers 4, Essex County Bulldogs 2

Monte Irvin Giants 2, Camden Braves 1

Sunday, July 28

New York Vipers 4, Essex County Bulldogs 0

Camden Braves 5, Monte Irvin Giants 3

Championship Game:

New York Vipers 7, Camden Braves 1

Past Tournament Championship Game Results:

2018 – Jersey City Sharks 5, Lodi Rams 4

2017 – Monte Irvin Giants 8, Jersey City Sharks 5

2016 – Monte Irvin Giants 4, Jersey City Sharks 0

2015 – Jersey City Sharks 8, Philly Black Sox 4