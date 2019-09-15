Orange HS football team blanks Snyder, 27-0, for first win of season

ORANGE, NJ — Junior Montez Boswell ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and senior quarterback Zyvion Latham completed two passes, both for touchdowns to junior receiver Ja’Maarey Hall-Hawkins for eight yards and 15 yards, as the Orange High School football team won its first game of the season with a 27-0 victory over Snyder on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Jersey City.

Latham also rushed five times for 83 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown.

The Tornadoes improved to 1-1.

The Orange defense was led by junior lineman Louce Julien with eight tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and Boswell with seven tackles and one forced fumble at linebacker. Junior linebacker Brantly Constant also had five tackles.

OHS will host Ferris this Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m.