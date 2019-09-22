Montez Boswell runs for 279 yards, 4 TDs as Orange HS football team routs Ferris for second win in a row

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School football team is on a roll.

After losing in the season opener to a highly-regarded Irvington team, the Tornadoes won their second straight with a resounding 48-12 win over Ferris on Sept. 21 at Bell Stadium.

Junior running back Montez Boswell ran for a whopping 279 yards and four touchdowns on just 20 carries.

The OHS defense was dominant. Al’Ky-juan Green, a senior tackle, had nine tackles and junior end Louce Julien posted eight tackles. Michael Emile and fellow junior linebacker Bekens Raymond each had six tackles.

The Tornadoes will visit Weequahic this Friday night, Sept. 27. Weequahic defeated Glen Ridge, 40-14, to improve to 2-1. Weequahic defeated Orange, 40-7, last season in Orange’s fourth game of the year.

Orange (2-1)

Sept. 6, Loss, Irvington, 32-7

Sept. 14, Won, at Snyder, 27-0

Sept. 21, Won, Ferris, 48-12

Sept. 27, at Weequahic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5, Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11, at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18, at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Parsippany Hills, 7 p.m.