Orange HS football team defeats Weequahic for third win in a row

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team defeated Weequahic, 14-6, Friday night, Sept. 27, at Untermann Field at Weequahic in Newark for its third win in a row to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Junior running back Montez Boswell rushed for 149 yards, including a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tornadoes a 7-0 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, OHS senior quarterback Zyvion Latham threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Louce Julien. Julien kicked both extra points. Weequahic fell to 2-2.

OHS game stats

Passing

Zyvion Latham, senior QB: 1 of 3 attempts, 25 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing

Montez Boswell, junior RB: 23 carries, 149 yards, 1 TD.

Defense

Al-Ky-juan Green, senior DT: 10 tackles

Louce Julien, junior DE: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

Michael Emile, junior ILB: 8 tackles.

Justin Cesaire, junior DT: 7 tackles.

Montez Boswell, junior ILB: 7 tackles.

Tashon May, junior DT: 5 tackles.

Brantly Constant, junior DB: 4 tackles.

Ashly Hertilien, senior DB: 4 tackles, 1 interception.

Thomas Edwin, sophomore DB: 3 tackles.

Nyzeek Mann, senior DB: 3 tackles.

Bekens Raymond, junior ILB: 2 tackles.

Next game: The Tornadoes will host Bloomfield on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. Bloomfield is 0-4.

Orange (3-1)

Sept. 6, Loss, Irvington, 32-7

Sept. 14, Won, at Snyder, 27-0

Sept. 21, Won, Ferris, 48-12

Sept. 27, Won, at Weequahic, 14-6

Oct. 5, Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11, at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18, at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Parsippany Hills, 7 p.m.