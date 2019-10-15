Orange HS football team falls to Barringer as 4-game win streak ends

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 13-12 loss at Barringer on Friday, Oct. 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Montez Boswell ran for 102 yards on 20 carries, including a three-yard touchdown, and quarterback Zyvion Latham had an 11-yard touchdown, both int he second half. Barringer led 7-0 at the half.

Lathan had 76 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The Tornadoes, who won four in a row after losing in the season opener against Irvington, moved to 4-2. Barringer won its fourth straight to move to 4-1.

Orange will visit Millburn on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Millburn also is 4-2.