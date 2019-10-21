Orange HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Tornadoes fell at Millburn, 35-28, Friday, Oct. 18, for their second straight loss to move to a 4-3 record.

Orange had a four-game winning streak before the two consecutive defeats.

OHS quarterback Zyvion Latham passed for 247 yards on seven of 14 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. Nyzeek Mann had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown and Louis Julien had a 23-yard touchdown catch.

Defensively for the Tornadoes, Michael Emilie had six tackles; Montez Boswell, Julien and Al’Ky-juan Green each had five tackles and Brantly Constant and Justin Cesaire each had four tackles. Ashly Hertilien had a fumble recovery.

The Tornadoes will visit Belleville this Friday, Oct. 25. Belleville is 6-1.