Orange HS’ Michael Sanchez earns Best Teammate Award

ORANGE, NJ – Michael Sanchez, a student-athlete at Orange High School, is a recipient of the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

Sanchez, who plays on the boys’ soccer and volleyball teams for the Tornadoes, was recognized for demonstrating the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that is vital to a team’s success.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches for the awards event.

Eve Schaenen, Museum Executive Director, said: “The Best Teammates Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field.”