Big ‘O’ Booster Club of Orange to honor 1974 boys basketball team at Sports Awards Banquet on June 19

ORANGE, NJ The Big “O” Booster Club of Orange will honor the 1974 Orange High School boys basketball team during the Annual Sports Award Banquet on Wednesday, June 19, at Lincoln Avenue School at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

The 1974 OHS boys basketball team was Essex County Tournament runner-up, losing to East Orange in the final, before beating Burlington Township to capture the NJSIAA Group 1 state championship after losing in the final the previous year to Haddonfield.

The Big “O” Booster Club of Orange is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of Orange High School students and the young adult community.

Organized in 1976, “The Club” was originally formed to honor the 1976 Orange High School state championship basketball team. Since then, the Big “O” Booster Club has expanded its activities to honor all graduates of the current senior class participating in extra co-curricular programs, providing tutorial services, presentation of the Jesse Miles, Galloway Polhill, Jr. and Freddie Polhill Community Services Awards, financial backing for the community and school projects, and offering six $1000.00 scholarship grants. Future goals will extend to job placement, technical advice, and counseling.

Culmination of the Big “O” Booster Club’s yearly efforts is the annual Awards Banquet.

A major source of funds for the Big “O” Booster Club is the Ad Journal and Program. Revenue generated from your ads will help support and expand The Club’s endeavors.

For information concerning the Annual Banquet for the Ad Journal, contact James Wolfe at 973-672-8900, or mail checks to: The Big “O” Booster Club, P.O. Box 47, Orange, NJ 07050.