Greg Tynes recalls great 1974 Orange HS boys basketball team

ORANGE, NJ – Sports fans in New Jersey will always have fond memories of 1974 because that was the year the playoffs in high school football began.

But that year was also special in another major sport – basketball. During the winter of 1973-74, Orange High School put together one of the best seasons in state history.

Led by senior guard Greg Tynes, who would go on to excel at Seton Hall University and then become a top coach at Clifford Scott, Cliff Blake’s Tornadoes went 29-1. Orange won the challenging Big 10 Conference, and captured a state title. The only blemish on the season was a 76-72 loss to archrival East Orange in the Essex County Tournament finals before a packed house at SHU’s Walsh Gym. In regular-season play, Orange beat the Panthers, coached by Bob Lester, twice.

On June 19, that superb team was feted at the OHS Sports Awards Banquet. The “Big O” Booster Club honored all the former players on hand.

“Our school has had some great basketball teams, but I think our group might have been the best,” said Tynes, who was a draft pick of the Celtics after he graduated from college. “The 1967-68 team, led by Bob Butts, was unbeaten, but I think our squad in 1973-74 was just as good. We had a great starting five and we also had a very good bench. Heck, one of our subs, guard Greg Jones, was one of the best all-around athletes in OHS history. He also starred in football and baseball.”

Along with Tynes, Ed Butler started in the backcourt. Dickie Johnson was a force at center, and the late Dennis Holmes and Donald Welles stood out at the forward spots. The key sub up front was Cutty Hammond.

“During the summer of 1973, we worked on our games at a basketball camp run by Oscar Robertson,” recalled Tynes. “We were more than ready when the 1973-74 season started up.”

Orange frustrated its foes with a tough defense and explosive offense. For the year, the Tornadoes averaged close to 90 points per game.

“Everyone on the floor could contribute in various ways,” said Tynes, who was a 2,000-career point man at SHU under the coaching of Bill Raftery. “We were hungry to win because the year before we had lost in the state finals. But injuries were a factor in that result.”

Tynes, who ended his coaching career at West Orange High where he had started as a JV coach, admits the loss to East Orange in the ECT finals was disappointing.

“But they did have a very good team,” said Tynes, who coached great players like Troy Webster and Mike Brown at Clifford Scott. “Kenny Young went on to play at Duke, and Lester had some pretty good underclassmen like Mike Booker and Cleveland Eugene.”

Under Lester, who later had some top teams at Montclair, the Panthers won four straight ECT crowns from 1974-1977, including two against a tough Bloomfield unit led by the great Kelly Tripucka.

“Maybe that loss pumped us up for the states,” said Tynes, who is ranked by Lester as the top player in OHS history next to Butts, who was a 6-4 forward.

Tynes, who started to blossom as a junior, feels that tough competition in the Big 10 got the team ready for tournament play.

“The Newark City League and Big 10 were as good as any conference in the state,” remarked Tynes, who won more than 500 games as a coach. “Heck, the 1966-67 Weequahic squad was probably the best high school team in state history. And the Big 10 was always loaded with top teams at schools like East Orange, Bloomfield, Montclair, and us.”

COURT NOTES – All the OHS players had great respect for Blake, who, like Holmes, is deceased… OHS kids honed their games at local playgrounds.